Sports Scores for the week of 11/29/17

Volleyball State Championship

Quarterfinal playoffs:

FRC in final top 4, overall 26-7

vs. College of the Canyons 24-5

Football NSCIF Div. 5

Championship final:

CHS won 1st place

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Volleyball round 1 playoff:

FRC 3, Hartnell 1

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Football NSCIF Div. 5:

CHS 50, Fall River 26

Saturday, Nov. 25

Volleyball round 2 playoff:

FRC 3, Butte 0

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Basketball:

QHS boys vs. N. Tahoe 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Basketball:

QHS girls at Live Oak Tourney

Thursday, Nov. 30

Basketball:

FRC at James Clark Tourney

CHS vs. Big Valley at 7 p.m.

GHS vs. Herlong TBA

Quincy Tip Off Tournament

PHS vs. Plumas 4:30 p.m.

QHS girls at Coral Academy

QHS boys vs. Etna 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Basketball:

GHS vs. Herlong TBA

GHS vs. Downieville TBA

Quincy Tip Off Tournament

QHS boys vs. PHS 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Basketball:

GHS vs. Herlong TBA

Quincy Tip Off Tournament

PHS girls vs. Etna 1 p.m.

PHS boys vs. Etna 2 p.m.

PCS vs. Ipakanni 2:30 p.m.

QHS boys vs. Coral 6:30 p.m.

QHS girls vs. Coral 4 p.m.

Volleyball State Playoffs:

FRC vs. College of the Canyons

FRC vs. Irvine Valley or Folsom

Sunday, Dec. 3

Volleyball:

Final State Championship game

FRC vs. Cabrillo (TBA)

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Basketball:

GHS vs. Los Molinos 7:30 p.m.

GHS girl vs. Los Molinos 6 p.m.

PHS boys vs. North Tahoe 7 p.m.

QHS girls vs. Coral 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Basketball:

CHS vs. East Nicolaus TBA

Portola Tiger Classic

PHS boys vs. Modoc 8 p.m.

QHS vs. Biggs at PHS 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

Basketball:

FRC at Foothill College Tourney

Portola Tiger Classic

PHS vs. Biggs 8 p.m.

QHS vs. Modoc at PHS 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Basketball:

Portola Tiger Classic

PHS boys vs. QHS 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Basketball:

FRC vs. Yuba College 6 p.m.

GHS girl vs. Princeton 5:30 p.m.

PHS boys at North Tahoe

QHS girls at Truckee

Thursday, Dec. 14

Basketball:

FRC at Santa Rosa Tourney

Modoc Tournament

PHS boys at Modoc

Friday, Dec. 15

Basketball:

Modoc Tournament

PHS vs. Lakeview 2:30 p.m.

Lassen Tourney

QHS boys vs. Willows 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Basketball:

Modoc Tournament

PHS vs. Tulelake 12:20 p.m.

Lassen Tourney

QHS boys vs. Oasis 1 p.m.

QHS boys vs. Lassen 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Basketball:

FRC vs. Am. River 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Basketball:

QHS boys at Rail City Classic

Thursday, Dec. 28

Basketball:

Rail City Classic

QHS boys vs. Sparks 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Basketball:

Rail City Classic

QHS boys vs. Sierra 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Basketball:

QHS boys at Rail City Classic

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Basketball:

QHS boys vs. Sparks 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5

Basketball:

CHS boys vs. QHS 6 p.m.

CHS girls vs. QHS 6 p.m.

PHS boys vs. N. Valley 7 p.m.

QHS girls at Hamilton 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Basketball:

PHS boys at Foresthill

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Basketball:

PHS boys vs. CHS 7:30 p.m.

QHS boys vs. Lassen 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Basketball:

QHS boys vs. Esparto 6:30 p.m.

QHS girls vs. Loyalton 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Basketball:

QHS girls vs. Esparto 5 p.m.

QHS boys vs. Esparto 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Basketball:

PHS boys vs. Loyalton 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19

Basketball:

PHS boys vs. Maxwell 6:30 p.m.

QHS boys vs. Biggs 6:30 p.m.

QHS girls vs. Biggs 5 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Basketball:

PHS boys at Loyalton

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Basketball:

PHS girls vs. Quincy 6 p.m.

QHS boys vs. PHS 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26

Basketball:

PHS boys at Esparto

QHS girls at Maxwell

QHS boys at Maxwell

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Basketball:

CHS boys vs. PHS 7:30 p.m.

QHS girls at Loyalton 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2

Basketball:

PHS vs. Biggs 6:30 p.m.

QHS girls at Esparto

QHS boys at Esparto

Monday, Feb. 5

Basketball:

PHS boys vs. Coral 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

Basketball:

PHS boys at Maxwell

QHS girls at Biggs

QHS boys vs. Biggs 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12

Basketball:

PHS boys at Biggs

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Basketball:

QHS boys vs. PHS 6:30 p.m.

QHS girls vs. Portola 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16

Basketball:

PHS boys vs. Esparto 6:30 p.m.

QHS girls vs. Maxwell 5:30 p.m.

QHS boys vs. Maxwell 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Basketball 2nd round Playoffs:

PHS boys vs. TBA

Friday, Feb. 23

Basketball Playoffs:

PHS boys vs. TBA

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Basketball Semi-finals:

PHS boys vs. TBA

Saturday, Mar. 3

Basketball Semi-finals:

PHS boys vs. TBA