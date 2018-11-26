Spring Garden Bridge lanes to open

Caltrans and its contractors removed the traffic signals and opening both lanes at the Spring Garden Bridge on Highway 70 east of Quincy on Nov. 16; that means a significant part of the project has been completed.

For the rest of this winter, both lanes will remain open to traffic, with traffic control operations in place (flagging) during daylight hours to allow for the construction crews to continue working Monday through Saturday, weather-permitting. Caltrans anticipates up to 5-minute delays.

The Spring Garden Bridge project is not finished yet. Contractors will be back in early spring for approximately four weeks. If you have questions or need assistance, contact Public Information Officer Lupita Franco at 604-4817.