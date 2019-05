Caltrans announced that work will continue on the Spring Garden Bridge on Highway 70 east of Quincy. Resurfacing, striping and punch list work will begin June 3. Motorists can anticipate 10 minute delays, Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. through early July. One-way traffic control is expected in the area from June 3 through the end of the month, excluding weekends.