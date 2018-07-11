Sterling Sage anniversary Party brings out 70-plus visitors

Like most Saturdays in the summer months, Sterling Sage was bustling on June 23 — even more so given the store’s 20th anniversary celebration, which took place in the late afternoon, in the solid June heat.

BBQ, drinks and 20 years of memories were shared at the event outside the store’s doors.

Inside, customers remarked, “What a joy it always is to come in here,” and “Everything is done up so nicely here.”

Co-owner Josh Huddleston said he was, “so happy with the turn out for our mixer and open house. We had shoppers venture from Reno, Redding, Chico, Elk Grove and even Florida specifically to say congrats and take advantage of the sale.”

But most of Huddleston’s thanks were local. “A huge thank you to everyone who came and brought food to share. Thank you to the Indian valley Chamber for the no host bar! Here’s to another 20 years in beautiful Indian Valley.”