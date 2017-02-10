Storm aftermath updates

3:27 p.m.: Highway 70 has reopened at Sleepy Pines in Portola to one-way controlled traffic.

3:17 p.m.: A rumor spread that there was a sewer system failure in the Delleker area, under the jurisdiction of Grizzly Lake CSD (Community Services District). According to Operations Supervisor Jared Recasens, “This rumor is untrue. We have had many, many concerned callers today asking about the sewer ponds, and I’d like to reassure the public that there is no failure. We are actually gaining freeboard at the ponds. Freeboard is the term used to define the space between the top of the water and the top of the levy, and right now we’re at about 10 inches below the levy.” Crews are pumping around the clock to ensure that sewage stays under control. “The drinking water is safe, and there are no failures. A key part of our current success is the fact that we really prepared pre-weather event for the possibility of flooding, and it has served us well,” Recasens said.

2 p.m.: The following update has been provided by the California Highway Patrol.

SR-70 is now closed at the Sleepy Pines Motel on the west side of Portola due to flooding.

SR-89 North is closed, at the Greenville Wye due to a mud and rock slide at Indian Falls. The roadway at this location is also eroding from underneath and it is very treacherous.

Caltrans is still in the process of assessing damage, and working to open an access route that would be strictly for residential and emergency access and not for general travel. There is no anticipated time for this.

Sr-89 North is now open to one-way traffic between Greenville and Canyon Dam.

SR-70 is closed from the Greenville Wye to Jarbo Gap. Caltrans reports that the roadway near the Shady Rest Area is currently under approximately 4 to 6 feet of water. Also, there is a large mud and rockslide in the Belden area. Caltrans advised that residents of Twain are being allowed to travel (sparingly) to and from the Quincy Area.

The CHP is asking that residents minimize or, if at all possible, forego vehicular travel at this time. The roadway conditions are volatile and are continuing to deteriorate. Please do not bypass closures, or drive up to closures to see if the road is open or take pictures.

When crossing standing water please reduce your speeds and do not stop. Never cross running water or flooded areas if you do not know how deep it is. Again, please minimize all travel.

1:14 p.m. Highway 70 west of Portola is down to one-way, controlled traffic due to flooding.

10:30 a.m.: Sheriff Greg Hagwood reports that an Air National Guard helicopter will be based at Gansner Airport in Quincy to be available for emergency evacuations for Indian Valley residents. Currently, Highway 89 is closed at Indian Falls before Crescent Mills and at the passing lanes north of Greenville before Canyon Dam. The helicopter will also be used for damage assessment.

The Sheriff reported that Bucks Lake overflowed yesterday and continues to spill into Lower Bucks and the Grizzly Forebay causing problems at the lower end of the Canyon.

The sheriff reports that his office has been inundated with phone calls, most pertaining to flooding throughout the county. An emergency services coordinator from the governor’s office is working with the sheriff to assess the damage and coordinate services.

Sheriff Hagwood said that contrary to social media reports, there is no need for Portola residents to boil their water.

The river in Portola is continuing to rise and is expected to crest tonight with the potential to close the highway.

9:52 a.m.: The CHP reports that residents of Twain are now able to leave and access their residences via Highway 70 east.

9 a.m.: Leaving or gaining access to Plumas County is increasingly not an option. According to the CHP, the only route still open is from Highway 70 through Portola, and that could be in jeopardy as well, as the river continues to rise. Highway 70 through the Feather River Canyon continues to be closed with no estimate of reopening. Highway 89 is closed on both sides of Greenville, again with no estimate of reopening. In the event of an emergency, 4-wheel drive emergency vehicles could access the area from the Chester side, but it is completely closed south of Crescent Mills. Highway 89 is also closed at Clio. County Road A-24 is closed and Highway 49 is being assessed by Caltrans.

8:23 a.m.: The CHP reports that the Greenville area is an island with Highway 89 closed in both directions.