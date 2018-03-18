Students learn basics of babysitting

More kids in Indian Valley know how to take care of more kids in the valley.

Five students from Greenville High School, Indian Valley Academy and the Greenville Learning Center completed the free eight-hour Red Cross babysitting class offered by the Indian Valley Youth Summit.

The class took place over four Wednesdays at GHS after school where students learned how to supervise children and infants, perform basic child-care skills such as diapering and feeding, identify safety hazards and prevent injuries.

The students learned about common injuries such as burns, cuts and bee stings and how to care for them. They also learned how to deal with an unconscious child, communicate effectively with parents, and how to find and interview for babysitting jobs.

“This year’s group was enthusiastic, energetic and willing to share their experiences and opinions,” said coordinator Marsha Roby.

The next Red Cross babysitting class will be held January 2019 and is open to any junior high or high school student in Indian Valley. Interested students can call Marsha Roby at 284-6534 for more information.