Students learn state history using quarters

In what has become a yearly tradition, members of the Lake Almanor Elks Club presented United States quarter albums to Chester Elementary fifth-grade students Jan. 19.

The tri-fold albums open to a 50 state map wherein specific state quarters can be correspondingly inserted.

The purpose of the presentation is to assist students by providing a fun and entertaining way to learn about this country’s geography.

As many people know, state quarters were minted and issued, five per year, from 1999 to 2008.

The order in which the quarters were issued was also a student learning experience since they were issued in the order the states joined the union. For example, the first quarter issued, Delaware, first joined in 1787; Hawaii, the last quarter issued and the 50th state, joined in 1959.

Susan Tantardino’s class correctly answered several bonus questions for which the winning student received that state quarter: questions such as what are the four corner states; the four states having capitals in which the word “City” is included; and two states having more states bordering them than any other.

Along with the bonus awards, each student received four starter quarters.

With a last mint date of 2008, completion of the album is a task indeed. No doubt, the students are up to it.

This “Elks Care, Elks Share” project was assisted by album purchases through Learning Express of Reno.