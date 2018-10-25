Summer fundraiser benefits music programs

Every year, sizable crowds of beer lovers spend a few hours in Chester Park attending “A Few Brews & A Banjo” fundraiser, a popular affair since 2004 where revelers down lagers and ales from a variety of regional and local breweries.

Produced in collaboration with Plumas Arts in Quincy, the June 23 fundraiser raised $2,200 to benefit Chester Junior-Senior High and Elementary schools for their music programs.

Plumas Arts board member and organizer of the summer event, Jeff Bryant, presented a check to new music director Robert Mann on Oct. 4., in the CHS music room just before class.

“The music departments are chronically underfunded,” said Bryant, adding that Plumas Arts has been instrumental in supporting music and the arts in Plumas schools, as well as promoting numerous cultural events during the year.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers who make A Few Brews & A Banjo a success,” Bryant said, “as well as to all the breweries and distributors that show up every year to donate product. They have been very generous to us.”

Mann, himself a talented trumpeter, said he started teaching at Chester High in August. He said the money being donated would go for new musical string instruments like violins and violas and music books, and for some repairs.

“I’m thrilled at the prospect of being given this money because we are sorely in need of it for our music programs,” Mann shared. “I am very thankful that Plumas Arts cares enough to want to help us.”