Supervisors approve program payments, hiring requests

Approval of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors consent agenda went off without a comment at the Tuesday, Dec. 18, meeting.

Ryan White business

Plumas County Public Health Agency will continue to serve as fiscal and administrative agency to the five county regions for the Ryan White Program. This program is involved with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

The counties that belong to this program are Plumas, Sierra, Lassen, Modoc and Siskiyou. Congress initiated the Ryan White Program in 1990.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff submitted a request for the approval of $13,300 to the Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency, and another $7,600 to the Siskiyou County AIDS Foundation.

The Ryan White Part C funds provide direct outpatient HIV primary care that includes HIV counseling, testing and referral, medical evaluation and clinical care, and referral to specialty and other health services, Woodruff explained.

Four HIV clinic sites are provided in four of the five member counties. And a host of primary medical care is available.

There is no impact to Plumas County’s general fund, Woodruff stated. The Ryan White Part C is fully funded through the Health Resources and Service Administration. It is part of the approved county budget.

Behavioral Health/PCIRC and other services

Behavioral Health Director Tony Hobson requested approval to pay an invoice to Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center for $5,674.82 for the county Behavioral Health Wellness Centers for October operating expenditures.

Behavioral Health staff provide clinical services, wellness activities and resource support to Wellness Centers in Chester and Greenville, according to background information from Hobson.

Funding comes from the Mental Health Services Act Community Services and Support. They’re included in the 2018-19 budget and are not part of the county’s general fund.

PCIRC is responsible for costs associated with operations at the two centers. These include rent, utilities, phones and consumables, according to Hobson.

Supervisors also approved the authorization for an increase to a Native American contract for $500,000. “The increase to this contract is a result of the Network Adequacy Certification requirement of the Department of Health Care Services,” Hobson explained.

It was determined that Behavioral Health’s contract was insufficient to adequately address the psychiatric needs of county residents, he stated. The Department of Health Care Services determined that Plumas County had to increase its psychiatric time based on population size and mental illness prevalence rate.

Again, no general funds were required.

Culvert replacement project

The Department of Public Works Director Bob Perreault requested the approval of an amendment to a professional services agreement for On-call Environmental/CEQA and NEPA Services for the Dyer Drive Culvert replacement project in the Lake Almanor area.

Perreault explained they needed a specialist to provide professional services for biology, botany and archaeology in preparing for permit applications. These are submitted to state and federal resource agencies for maintenance and construction projects to be in compliance with environmental regulations.

For the Dyer Drive project, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. proposed a base task of preparing a biological resources assessment. Optional tasks could include a streambed alteration agreement notification; conduct wetland delineation and botanical survey; prepare Clean Water Act sections for water qualification certification application and the nationwide permit notification.

The agreement allows Stantec to provide environmental services to the county for up to $27,419.60. That would cover all optional tasks. The work scheduled for the Dyer Drive culvert replacement is funded by CalTrans and provides 100 percent reimbursement up to $70,000, Perreault explained.

Perreault also asked Supervisors to approve filling a vacancy for a full-time maintenance worker in Quincy.

A full-time position in engineering for a fiscal and technical assistant III was also requested. The previous person resigned in late November, Perreault explained, and he wanted to fill the vacancy.