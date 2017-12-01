Supervisors discuss pay increases, CAO

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors talked about the County Administrative Officer’s position and raises for elected officials at the board meeting on Nov. 14, though decisions on the topics where tabled for discussion on a later date.

Raises for Elected Officials

County elected officials could get up to a 10 percent raise after a reading of an ordinance that amended salaries at the meeting. Those who could receive the raise are the Assessor, Auditor, Clerk Recorder, District Attorney, Sheriff, Coroner, and Treasurer Tax-Collector. According to the ordinance, each elected official would get a $10,000 to $15,000 raise a year.

The raises would come from the departments’ budgets, and not the general fund of the county.

“If everybody did their budgets as tight as we asked them to, I think it would be hard for them to absorb this,” said District 3 Supervisor Sherrie Thrall. “The other thing is that we are also looking at requests from our department heads for increases, and we’d better be prepared to give them a similar increase.”

There were some language problems within the ordinance and the board decided to review the ordinance again at the mid-year budget review in January.

Discussion of CAO Position

The board took a look at the drafted job description of the County Administrative Officer. The job description was created and presented by Human Resources Director Nancy Selvage.

“What we need to decide is if this is the kind of job description we want,” said District 4 Supervisor Lori Simpson. “Do we want a CAO? I have heard of a county manager … or a lesser type of position.”

The board members gave input as to the content of the job description.

“The $130,000 that we put aside is not going to fund the office … but on the same token I do feel like we need some kind of position of management,” said Thrall.

“I have concern with the way this reads,” said Thrall. “It makes me feel like we are … just handing our decisions over to one person, who is an employee. So I think we need to really scrutinize this.”

The draft ordinance will be presented to the board again after the board members have researched further what they would like on the job description.

“I think it is a really good start for a good discussion,” said Thrall.