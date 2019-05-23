Supervisors give nod to much business on consent agenda

Many of the items placed before the Plumas County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 7, were handled under the consent agenda.

All items were approved without anything being removed to the regular agenda for discussion.

Supervisors approved encroachment permits for the annual Fourth of July Parade in Chester, and the 74th Plumas-Sierra County Fair Parade on Aug. 17 in Quincy.

In each case the chair signs a letter to Caltrans for an encroachment permit to allow specific times for each parade to use a designated section of a public road.

These are both Chamber of Commerce sponsored events in Chester and Quincy.

Plumas Arts as planners

Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing Plumas Arts to serve as the Plumas County representative in the California Arts Council’s (CAC) statewide network in a State-Local Partnership grant program.

“We serve with distinction ranking consistently at the top of all counties applying,” according to background material from Plumas Arts. “Most recently with a 10 out of 10. Plumas Arts has long been considered a rural model arts council in the State-Local Partnership.”

In its report to supervisors, Plumas Arts outlined its Arts in the Schools program. Since 1989 every elementary school classroom is involved in an arts program featuring local artists. This is due to a grant that Plumas Arts is awarded from CAC Art in the Schools grant. The Plumas County Office of Education matches this grant.

School assemblies, student art shows and the All County Jazz Night are part of this process.

The Plumas Arts Gallery inside the historic Capitol Saloon and the art barn at the annual fair are also part of Plumas Arts’ endeavors.

“Changing exhibitions with First Friday gallery openings each month brings significant street traffic downtown,” according to information to supervisors.

Plumas Arts is also responsible for a comprehensive online cultural calendar and an annual Art and Literary calendar featuring the work of 25 resident artists.

Plumas Artisan Made is another branding and marketing project for locally made goods with a web site. This was one of the CAC’s first Creative California Communities grants designed to develop projects that use the arts to fuel local economies and one of very few rural counties to be funded, it was explained to supervisors. Other counties are also emulating it.

And Plumas Arts is involved in producing some of the area’s top events including Taste of Plumas, the Almanor Art Show and the Mountain Harvest Festival with microbrew tasting.

Ongoing programs such as Words and Music have been featured for more than 29 years. Plumas Arts also supports the Quincy Farmer’s Market Concert Series.

Artist in Residence in the Black Mountain Lookout is a joint partnership with Plumas National Forest. Every year several artists are chosen to stay in the remote mountain top lookout.

The antics of Quircus are described as the next generation emerging.

Plumas Arts is also involved with Plumas County Health Agency’s 20,000 Lives, Lost Sierra Collaborative, Lost Sierra Rec and Tech and other business concerns, agencies and individuals.

Plumas Arts also moves forward with the Town Hall Theatre. This started in 2003. Plumas Arts continues to offer movies and special events at the venue.

And the list doesn’t end there. Plumas Arts listed their grants of note and its direct investment in the local economy. “Our efforts create jobs and tax revenues in Plumas County. We provide full- and part-time jobs for more than nine persons in our office and at the Town Hall Theatre,” it was explained.

Along with all that, Plumas Arts helps support efforts by artists in the area.

Supervisors agreed to designate the Plumas county Arts Commission as the Local Cultural Planning Agency for the county.

Sheriff’s requests

Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood requested the adoption of a resolution allowing the sheriff to sign the 2019-2020 Boating Safety and Enforcement Financial Aid Program contract.

This allows the department to participate in the Department of Boating and Waterways Financial Aid Program.

This program is responsible for the funding that allows for boating safety and enforcement on the county’s major reservoirs. It provides education and information on boating safety issues, supervises organized water events and provides assistance to those who use the lakes.

The baseline funding for fiscal year 2019-20 is $132,511. The county contribution is estimated from the county boat tax revenue for $22,051.52.

In the next proposal for approval is a request for an annual amendment to the Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement with the Sheriff’s Office and Plumas National Forest for $17,000.

This is a cooperative effort that enhances state and local law enforcement in connection with activities on national forest lands. It provides for reimbursement to the Sheriff’s Offices for any services it provides, according to Hagwood.

The agreement went into effect Oct. 1, 2018, and goes through Sept. 30, 2019. It is updated each year to allow for changes to funding allocation and reimbursement rates.

Sheriff Hagwood also requested approval of a budget transfer for the current fiscal year for an Emergency Management Performance Grant. This is for $16,000 from a fixed asset account to a transfer account.

This allows for expenditures according to the grant agreement.

The sheriff also requested approval for a $33,033 budget transfer for the 2016 Homeland Security Grant budget from fix asset accounts to the service and supply account.

And in another budget transfer, the sheriff requested a transfer for the court security in the amount of $15,000 from retirement to overtime.

The amount covers expenses for the remainder of the fiscal year. The funds are available because of staffing changes that resulted in lower retirement costs.

According to Hagwood, a memorandum of understanding with the courts requires a minimum staffing level be maintained.

Behavioral health

Good tires are essential to keep staff of the Plumas County Behavioral Health Services on the road as needed.

With that in mind, Director Tony Hobson requested that supervisors approve a contract with Horton Tires (Les Schwab) and an MOU with California Health and Wellness.

The contract with Horton Tires is for the purchase and installation of tires not to exceed $15,000.

The addendum is for extending an MOU with Plumas County and California Health and Wellness through June 30, 2020.

In July 2017 the state adopted the managed care final rule seeking to align Medicaid with Medicare Advantage and Exchange regulations. This required the California Health and Wellness Plan to execute an MOU with county departments for alcohol and substance use disorder treatment services. It defines specific roles and responsibilities.

Budget transfer for probation

Plumas County Department of Probation Chief Erin Metcalf was in the audience as she requested approval of a transfer of $13,000 from regular wages to other wages for her department’s general fund. This was to cover the extra help wages for the remainder of the fiscal year.

In another request, Metcalf asked for approval of the purchase of two Ford Explorers funded in this fiscal budget.

Two 2019 Explorers are available for a total of $63,924.86 from the lowest Susanville bidder. The funding comes from a grant.

Fair fencing

Fair and Event Center Manager John Steffanic requested the approval of a supplemental budget to repair a fence at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy. The fence is along Lee Road at the rear of the fairgrounds.

Steffanic explained that about two years ago a driver lost control of vehicle on Lee Road and ran into the fence near the beef barns. “We have been after the insurance company ever since, and they finally paid last month,” Steffanic said.

The payment was for $2,037. And that was the amount quoted by the fencing company.

Ram tough for Public Works

Plumas County Department of Public Works Director Bob Perreault requested Supervisors approve the replacement of a single cab vehicle with a four-wheel drive Doge pickup.

The 2008 Dodge Ram was totaled in an accident June 14, 2018.

The cost of the new pickup is $43,799.99.

Public Works went through the bid process for the replacement pickup. It was concluded April 11 and a Red Bluff dealership had the qualifying bid, according to Perreault. “Public Works is recommending that a brand new replacement vehicle be purchased as a similar used model could not be located,” according to Perreault.

In another request, Perreault sought the authorization to fill a vacancy of a maintenance worker position in Quincy. This is a full-time position.

Dollar amount corrected

Plumas County Public Health Agency Director Andrew Woodruff requested approval for the dollar amount change from $600,250 to $660,250 for a standard agreement amendment from the California Department of Public Health, Office of AIDS for various HIV/AIDS services. This was a correction to an earlier resolution.

New picks for Ag Department

They’ve begged, borrowed and made due for years. Agricultural Commissioner Tim Gibson requested the approval of the purchase of two mid-sized four-wheel drive pickups in the amount of $59,410 plus tax and fees.

Gibson went through the competitive bid process and would purchase a 2019 Chevrolet half-ton diesel for $35,698.33. Another Chevrolet extended cab four-wheel drive pickup for $28,218.72 is also part of the plan.

In March 2019, Gibson reminded Supervisors that they agreed to budget $66,000 to the ag department for the two trucks. These are to replace two older trucks that have been long in use by both the ag program and, in some cases, other departments before that.