Bail set at $1 million for arson suspect
9 a.m. update: Jeffery Cameron Schmid has been charged with aggravated arson and his bail has been set at $1 million according to District Attorney David Hollister.
8:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21: According to Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister, the suspect, Jeffery Cameron Schmid, remains in custody at the Plumas County jail. The bail amount will be made public later this morning, and tomorrow charges are expected to be filed.
10:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20: Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced late tonight that Jeffery Cameron Schmid, 36, of Quincy, has been arrested in connection with the Minerva Fire and other area fires. He is being booked into the Plumas County jail.
Hagwood complimented his staff at the County Sheriff’s Office, and that of the District Attorney’s Office, as well as the U.S. Forest Service for their work in securing this arrest.
That is good news! Thanks to everyone involved in the arrest and future further action, Plumas news for keeping us updated and to the firefighters who are once again working so hard to keep us and our homes safe.
What was the guys problem? I hope he gets prosecuted to the fullest extent!
I remind you that being arrested on suspicion doesn’t mean he’s guilty.
I believe the evidence was overwhelming or they wouldn’t have made the arrest! They should burn him at the stake with a slow burning fire! There is no excuse or intelligence in an action of this type!
He has family and kids in this town- please keep those kind of comments to yourself. This is extremely sad for all involved. He comes from a good family and his children are not to blame and shouldn’t read stuff like this.
Great job Plumas County Sheriff’s Department and US Forest Service!
How long have you had this suspect under surveillance?
They probably walked an arrest warrant for him detailing the evidence (probable cause) they had for his arrest; there fore the District Attorney’s Office had reviewed the probable cause and then a judge reviewed the warrant affidavit and signed off on it. The US Marshals were involved too I hear so this has been in the works for a little while it sounds like to me.
Not just someone they randomly pick….
What wrong with people? Glad that he was caught. Shame on him! To have family here, he didn’t even think of what this would do to them. So sorry. Just glad that no one was hurt and no one lost their home.