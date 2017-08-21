Bail set at $1 million for arson suspect

9 a.m. update: Jeffery Cameron Schmid has been charged with aggravated arson and his bail has been set at $1 million according to District Attorney David Hollister.

8:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21: According to Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister, the suspect, Jeffery Cameron Schmid, remains in custody at the Plumas County jail. The bail amount will be made public later this morning, and tomorrow charges are expected to be filed.

10:40 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20: Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood announced late tonight that Jeffery Cameron Schmid, 36, of Quincy, has been arrested in connection with the Minerva Fire and other area fires. He is being booked into the Plumas County jail.

Hagwood complimented his staff at the County Sheriff’s Office, and that of the District Attorney’s Office, as well as the U.S. Forest Service for their work in securing this arrest.