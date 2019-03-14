Suspect arrested on charges of arson and homicide

A suspected arson fire on Mohawk Vista in Blairsden this morning has claimed the life of one victim.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday morning, March 14, at approximately 6:48 a.m., its dispatch center received a call of a fully involved structure fire at 69067 Mohawk Vista Dr. in Blairsden.

The first fire unit on scene from Eastern Plumas Fire Department reported rescuing one subject from the garage area of the residence. It was reported a second subject was still in the bedroom area.

The rescued subject told sheriff’s deputies that the cause of the fire was arson and the person responsible was a temporary employee hired to work at the residence.

While additional agencies were responding to the scene, CHP contacted a male subject who was wet and walking on the side of the roadway near the area of the fire on Highway 89.

Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and contacted Nicholas Alexander Phillips, who was transported to Eastern Plumas District Hospital.

Phillips was taken into custody and booked on arson and homicide charges.

The investigation continues at this time. The name of the victim will be released after identification and notification of next of kin are complete.

Agencies involved: Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Eastern Plumas Fire Department, Graeagle Fire Department, Plumas Eureka Fire Department, Sierra Valley Fire Department, Susanville Inter Agency, Eastern Plumas Ambulance, Cal Fire and PHI.