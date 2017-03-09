Suspect in Reno shooting arrested in Portola

At approximately 4:45 a.m. this morning, March 8, Erick Bernal, a suspect in an officer involved shooting March 2 in Reno, was arrested in Portola.

The early morning traffic stop today resulted from a surveillance operation on a Delleker residence that began Sunday, March 5. The operation involved approximately 50 officers and deputies from several agencies, including members of the Plumas County and Washoe County sheriff’s offices, and the Sparks and Reno police departments. Bernal was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 70 at the east end of Portola.

Bernal was taken into custody without incident.

“This involved really great work by everyone,” said Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood. “We’re pleased that no one was injured in the arrest this morning.”

Hagwood said the suspect would be extradited to Reno to face charges there.

Bernal, 17, and 25-year-old Rafael Navarro-Garcia, were in a vehicle near the intersection of Kietzke and Peckham lanes in south Reno, where Reno Police had conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, police reported shots coming from the vehicle that injured one officer. The two men then tried to flee on foot and gunfire was exchanged. Navarro-Garcia was hit and later died at the hospital; Bernal fled the scene.

The Reno police officer is recovering from his injuries.