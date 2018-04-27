Taste of Plumas favorites revealed

Taste buds were tingling at the 12th annual Taste of Plumas on April 14. Tickets were sold out at the fairgrounds for this annual fundraising event for Plumas Arts.

“I am pleased with how the event turned out this year. Several restaurants that come every year weren’t able to make it this year, but we had some new fantastic restaurants at the event,” commented event organizer Kara Rockett-Arsenault. “We owe it all to the restaurants and to the several hundred people that purchased tickets and made donations to the auction and we are so very grateful that people step up year after year to support Plumas Arts.”

The Taste of Plumas invites attendees to vote for their favorite samplings in several categories. Every participant received numerous votes in the categories that they entered.

Results of the People’s Choice vote

Chalet View Lodge was the favorite in the soups & appetizers category, serving an ahi salad bite on a fried wonton chip with Asian slaw, kimchi aioli and macadamia nuts.

Hillbilly Chili, served with a cornbread pancake by Neighbors Bar-B-Que, was the favorite in the entrée category.

The restaurants didn’t hold back when it came to dessert. There were as delicious as they were beautiful.

Hanson’s Homemade Pies hit home with their chocolate cream, peach-apricot crumble, and lime coconut buttermilk pies winning the favorite in the dessert category. Only one vote behind was Angela’s Bakery with their banana bread pudding soaked in a Caribbean rum sauce.

Dessert pairing favorite went to Bell Lane Baked Goods and Carey Candy Company’s Irish crème frappe paired with their chocolate creations, chocolate pot de crème and pistachio panna cotta.

The presentation award went to Angela’s Bakery. Angela served her delectable desserts on a vintage-chic dessert booth complete with a chandelier.

Ricochet Café & Pub in Clio won 2018 Best of Show favorite for the delicious and beautiful slow cooked pork on a savory waffle topped with cabbage and Kentucky bourbon BBQ and chipotle sauce created by chefs/owners Scott and Cheryl Arthur.

Plumas Arts extends a heart-felt thank you to all the participating restaurants: American Valley Baking, Angela’s Bakery, Bell Lane Baked Goods, Carey Candy Co., Chalet View Lodge, Drunk Brush, Evergreen Market, Farm to Belly/Whitehawk Ranch, Feather River College Culinary Arts Class, Graeagle Mill Works Café, Graeagle Meadows Restaurant, Grandma Jane’s Place, Hanson’s Homemade Pies, Neighbors Bar-B-Que, Plumas County Jail “Bridges to Mise en Place” program, and Ricochet Café.

The Brewing Lair was on hand with their local brewed beer and the wine offered by Evergreen Market, The Drunk Brush and other featured wineries was plentiful. It can be truly said that “a good time was had by all” at this beautiful spring evening.

Plumas Arts invites all to save the date April 13, 2019 now for the 13th annual Taste of Plumas.