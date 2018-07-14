Taylorsville rodeo kicks off weekend celebration

The 4th of July rodeo kicked off early in the morning in Taylorsville. Riders, horses and cattle were ready for the day’s events. The early start accommodated a break from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., during which time the annual Taylorsville 4th of July parade took place.

A morning of barrels was followed by a patriotic display down the center of town. Music blared from various spots along the main street as chairs lined the edge for ideal viewing. Stores were open and turning a good bit of business before the heat of the day set in.

After the celebration of freedom, and a bit of lunch, the rodeo events continued in the Taylorsville arena. Roping, riding and wrangling kept on through the heat of the afternoon.

A full weekend of roping and other rodeo competitions continued July 5 through 8 at the Indian Valley location.

The 2018 Rodeo Queen, Rylie Botts, added to the celebration and festivities. Botts is a 16-year-old junior attending Greenville High School.

Children’s dummy roping took place at noon. Any young riders were permitted to enter and winners earned buckles and prizes. New this year at the 4th of July rodeo was mini-bronc riding for wranglers age 6 to 10. Local wrangler Bodie Kingdon competed and “he took first in Pee Wee division,” said Misty Banchio.