Teachers receive training on fisheries in Plumas

Feather River Trout Unlimited hosted the 2017 Trout in the Classroom teacher training attended by 14 fourth- through 12th-grade teachers from Plumas and Lassen counties.

The teachers learned about Maidu traditional ecological knowledge from Reina Rogers and Lorena Gorbet and permitting by Chelsea Palisoc from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Teachers who attended will have a fish tank in their classrooms this spring and will be provided with trout eggs for their students to observe and learn from.

The teachers came from Quincy Elementary, Jim Beckwourth Continuation High School, C. Roy Carmichael Elementary, Portola High, Indian Valley Elementary; Westwood High School; Plumas Charter School; Indian Valley Academy; and Long Valley Charter in Portola.

Trout Unlimited sponsors Trout in the Classroom and receives support and donations from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Ranz Family Foundation, the Rasmussen Foundation, The Common Good Foundation, the Plumas National Forest, and the Plumas and Sierra County Fish and Game Commission.

For more information about Trout in the Classroom, visit frtu.org/trout-in-the-classroom/.