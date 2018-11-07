The Plumas vote is in; Measure B rejected

Just a few minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. the Plumas County results were in and of the 12,553 registered voters in the county, 8,379 cards were cast for a 66 percent turnout, but more ballots are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Plumas voters rejected Measure B (the commercial cannabis measure) 65.01 percent to 34.99 percent.

Incumbent Guy McNett obtained 64.43 percent of the vote to Margaret Garcia’s 34.93 percent in the race for the Feather River College board.

In the Portola City Council race, Phil Oels earned 33.20 percent and Bill Powers, 30.75 percent, to be the top two vote earners in a field of four for the 4-year seat.

For the two 2-year seats on the council, Pat Morton earned 23.96 percent, followed by Stan Peiler with 18.26 percent in a field of seven candidates.

In the race for Eastern Plumas Health Care, the top three vote earners were Teresa Whitfield, Gail McGrath and Harvey West III.

For the Plumas Hospital District, the top three vote earners were John Kimmel, Andrew Ryback and Bill Wickman.

At the Seneca Healthcare District the top four were David Walls, Richard Rydell, Dana Seandel and Bill Howe.

For Congressional District 1, Doug LaMalfa earned 57.31 percent of the Plumas vote, with Audrey Denney earning 42.69 percent.

Again, a reminder, results are subject to change based on outstanding ballots. The final tallies will be available Nov. 16.