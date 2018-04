The race is on

The racing season has opened at American Valley Raceway in Quincy. A great line up looks to be in store for lovers of fast cars, stocks, modified and specials. Fans will witness crashes, clouds of dust and racing engines while enjoying family fun, stadium concessions, excitement and outdoor fun through the summer nights.

American Valley Raceway Schedule

Saturday, April 28:

Speedway Racing

Nevada Outlaw Dwarfs, Mods, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Friday, May 4:

Mohawk Trading Co John & Jessica Papenhausen Night

Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf National.

Saturday, May 5:

Mohawk Trading Co John & Jessica Papenhausen Night

Nevada Outlaw Dwarfs, Mods and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, May 19:

Mohawk Trading Co John & Jessica Papenhausen Night

Mods, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, June 2:

County Picnic-Napa Sierra Night

Mods, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and NV Pro Stocks.

Saturday, June 9:

Mohawk Trading Co John & Jessica Papenhausen Night

Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and NV Outlaw Dwarf.

Saturday, July 14:

Speedway Racing

Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and NV Pro Stocks.

Friday, July 27:

Peard Trucking Night

Mods, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, July 28:

Peard Trucking Night

Mods, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, Aug. 4:

Mohawk Trading Co John & Jessica Papenhausen Night

Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, Aug. 11:

Saturday Night at the Fair

Enduro Race.

Sunday, Aug. 12:

Sunday Fair Race-Mohawk Trading Co John & Jessica Papernhausen Night

Mods, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, Aug. 25:

Bob Oliver-Competition Carburetion Night

Mods, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.

Saturday, Sept. 22:

Dave Sims-Topper Tree Service Night

Timber Cup Open Show

Mods, Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks.