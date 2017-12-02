And they’re off! The third annual Turkey Trot begins! Photo by Maggie Wells News Third annual turkey trot December 2, 2017November 30, 2017 Staff 0 Comment The race begins with the national anthem. Photo by Maggie Wells Drew Tilton (right) came in first with a time of 18.5 minutes. Owen Joseph came in second place with a time of 21.06 minutes. Photo submitted Michelle and Jennifer Plummer have a few legs up on the Turkey Trot race held Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23. Quite a few Indian Valley residents turned out for the third annual event. Proceeds from the event support youth sports in Indian Valley. Photo by Maggie Wells