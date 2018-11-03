Three Plumas teams advance in playoffs

High school volleyball is coming to a fevered pitch as all three teams that took to the court in the Northern Section CIF Championships won their respective matches and moved up.

Both Greenville and Portola teams are in the largest division in the competition, Div. 6, with 15 original teams vying for the top spot.

In round one, Oct. 23, the GHS Indians defeated the Tulelake Honkers 3-1. On the same day, the Portola Tigers bested the American Christian Academy Eagles 3-0.

The two Div. 6 teams from Plumas County moved on to play in round two yesterday, Oct. 30. Greenville traveled to Redding to take on the Lions and Portola traveled to Maxwell to meet the Bulldogs.

But that is not all. Quincy Trojan volleyball also won round one of the playoffs when they beat the East Nicolaus Spartans by a score of 3-0. The Trojans compete in Division 5 with a smaller field of six original teams. Making it to round two puts the Quincy girls one step away from the final championship game. QHS took on the Etna Lions yesterday on the Lion’s home court.

If the Portola Tigers and the Greenville Indians both won their matches in the quarterfinals Oct. 30, they would face each other in the semifinals Thursday, Nov. 1, and the winner would move on to the final championship in Red Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

If Quincy won its game with Etna yesterday, they will also move on to play the championship round in Red Bluff on Saturday, Nov. 3, but at 11 a.m. Fingers crossed! Go Plumas County volleyball!

Breaking down the first round games a bit. Quincy won its match with the Spartans with game scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-10. Senior Sydney Gott delivered 17 kills. Junior Cheyanne Morrison fired seven kills and served up the most aces by any player in the game with five.

Greenville lost the first game of their finals match with the Honkers 25-18, but came back strong to win the following three games in a row 25-12, 25-12 and 25-21. Sophomore led the Indians with 12 kills followed closely by senior Mackenzie Brown with nine. Junior Ashlyn Bustamante delivered four kills and served up the most aces in the game with five. Brown fired four aces and Goodson landed three. Freshman Chloe Copeland was a champion with 21 digs following Goodson who had 24. Brown handled 15 and Bustamante had 11 digs. Senior Mia Harris got in seven as did senior Emma Sordi. Bustamante provided 14 assists and Brown set up nine. Goodson was the main serve receiver with nine, Sordi with seven, and Copeland and Harris received six each.

Portola won their first round match in three straight games, 25-12, a very close 26-24 and a final 25-15. No individual stats were available at press time.