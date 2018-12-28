Tigers land on their feet

The lady Tigers won first place in Modoc Dec. 15 with a big three-game tourney victory sweep. To take home the trophy the girls beat Modoc 64-51, Lakeview 56-54 and Tulelake 56-45.

The Tigers are still roaring as they came out ahead over the Los Molinos Bulldogs Dec. 20 by a score of 64-24. Those Tigers are on a rampage winning a total of six games in a row.

The holiday break puts the ladies back on the court in Portola facing the Foresthill Wildfires at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5. The first league match is Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m., in Portola head-to-head with the Wolverines from Biggs.

The PHS team has an overall 11-2 record. The Biggs team represents both losses on the Tiger tally and the Wolverines are undefeated. With scores of 46-44 and 56-45, who knows who will walk away the victor Jan. 8. Fans, this is your call to action.

The boys are having a rough start at 2-10 overall. The boys face the same opponents as the girls with the Saturday Foresthill game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Biggs Tuesday match starting at 6:30 p.m.