Time to re-roof December 11, 2017 Work to remove the old roof from the historic 1905 Quincy School building on Church Street in downtown Quincy began Nov. 27. The reroofing is a precautionary step against further damage to preserve the Plumas Unified School District building for future repairs and renovations. Photos by Roni Java Caution tape surrounds the scaffolding and work area of the old schoolhouse while the roof shingles are being removed. PUSD anticipates the roof replacement work will be completed before the end of December, fingers crossed and weather permitting. The roof-removal tasks are being conducted by Oroville abatement contractor Warren, Inc. Evidence of a previous roof shows through under the existing shingles, a situation the workers said they see "all the time."