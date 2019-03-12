To protect snowmobile routes, no ATVs allowed

Plumas National Forest snowmobile routes in the Little Grass Valley and Bucks Lake areas are closed to all wheeled motor vehicles including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) through April 30.

Wheeled motor vehicles create ruts on maintained snowmobile trails, which result in hazardous conditions for snowmobile operators.

The forest has several major snowmobile areas: Four Trees, Bucks Lake, La Porte and Lakes Basin. Funding for Plumas National Forest snowmobile trail maintenance comes from the State of California Off Highway Vehicle Division.

Note that the Bucks Lake Wilderness Area is closed to all motor vehicles and bicycles all year.

During the winter months, all off-road drivers are urged to maintain a safe operating speed, wear warm clothing and be aware of weather and current snow conditions. Route plans should be shared with family or friends including an expected return time. Call 911 in an emergency.

Contact the Mt. Hough Ranger District (Bucks Lake Area) at 283-0555 and/or Feather River Ranger District (Little Grass Valley Area) at 534-6500, for more information.