Tour the holiday light contest entries
For a head start on your winter wonderland celebrations, enjoy a tour of this year’s beautiful entries in the first Spirit of Quincy Home Holiday Light contest.
Meadow Valley
7133 Bucks Lake Road
West Quincy
93 Wildwood Court
873 Valley View Drive
803 Valley View Drive
158 Jackson St.
344 Jackson St.
41796 Highway 70
Chandler Road Area
2705 American Way
East Quincy
117 Sugar Pine Drive
Miller Court Cabin #3
171 Sierra Way
304 Sierra Way
238 Karen St.
129 First St.
2157 Center St.
248 Fourth St.
2308, 2310, 2312, 2314 and 2316 East Main St.