Tour the holiday light contest entries

For a head start on your winter wonderland celebrations, enjoy a tour of this year’s beautiful entries in the first Spirit of Quincy Home Holiday Light contest.

Meadow Valley

7133 Bucks Lake Road

West Quincy

93 Wildwood Court

873 Valley View Drive

803 Valley View Drive

158 Jackson St.

344 Jackson St.

41796 Highway 70

Chandler Road Area

2705 American Way

East Quincy

117 Sugar Pine Drive

Miller Court Cabin #3

171 Sierra Way

304 Sierra Way

238 Karen St.

129 First St.

2157 Center St.

248 Fourth St.

2308, 2310, 2312, 2314 and 2316 East Main St.