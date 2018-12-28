Toy donations collected to go to Camp Fire victims

Feather River College Child Development Center organized its annual fundraiser Dec. 14. This year the fundraiser was in partnership with the Plumas County California Highway Patrol and the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department to collect toys for the Camp Fire victims.

Kinderlin Hoznour, an instructor at the FRC preschool, said that the school does one fundraiser each year to raise money for the program.

However, when the fundraiser was being discussed this year, the Camp Fire had just broken out and Hoznour said it became obvious that this is what they needed to do instead. The preschool lost count of the donated toys at around 300.

Then the preschool ran into a problem — fire shelters were not taking any toy donations. About this time, a video surfaced of Officer Parrott of the Butte County CHP asking for toys to be donated for the fire victims.

This is when the Plumas County CHP got involved. They coordinated with Butte County CHP to bring the toys to the victims. Even with this great service, the kindness does not stop there. When hearing of this toy drive, Quincy Fire took the money from its Christmas Fund and donated it to the CHP to buy more toys for the drive.