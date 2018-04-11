Trail stewards seek high school crew

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship is recruiting for its Storrie High School Trail Crew.

This program is possible through a partnership funded by the Plumas and Lassen national forests utilizing fire restoration dollars. High school students age 16 and over are encouraged by organizers to apply to this challenging four-week summer program that runs July 2 through July 27.

Crewmembers will live and work in a community, camping Monday through Thursday, while completing trail maintenance projects on the Plumas and Lassen national forests.

Past participants describe the program as having helped them step outside their comfort zone, learn to work better with a team, and make new friends, while getting paid.

SBTS is committed to offering a unique first employment experience for Plumas County youth. Applicants will need to complete an application, interview and be responsible for transportation to a Monday morning meeting location in Quincy.

Interested parties can find more information and the application at sierratrails.org/student-trail-crew or email Mandy Beatty at [email protected].