Tree lighting brings community out to honor veterans

Nov. 10 marked the sixth anniversary for the lighting of the Chester Community Tree; an opportunity to honor veterans and active duty personnel in and from the community.

Just over a hundred folks came out to watch the big blue spruce in front of the Chester Branch Library light up the night in tribute to those that have offered their service in defense of our country and to wish them all wee as we enter the holiday season.

The evening kicked off as Scouts and leaders from Boy Scout Troop 36 and Cub Scout Pack 36 presented the colors and led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

After introductions and thanks were finalized and as darkness descended, Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Bryner asked the Chester Fire Department to turn off their area lighting and the lights of the tree were switched on with a roar from the crowd.

The lights on the Community Tree are all white for several reasons.

Number one, so they won’t be confused with the multi-colored displays of a traditional Christmas tree and to provide a separate and unique symbol for the unity within the community.

Many look at the white lights as a symbol the purity of the motives service members the tree is meant to honor have when answering the call to serve.

Others see the lights as a reminder not to let the “bright lights” of the commercial world distract from the original ideas of Thanksgiving and Peace on Earth going into the holidays.

The evening also included an update on the Camp Fire evacuees and local participation, special music by Cristi Chase and the Chester Community Chorus.

Feather River Blue Star Moms President Gina Pixler then read the names of those currently serving in the Armed Forces from our area.