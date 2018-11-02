Trick or Treat

The Nov. 6 election results will please some, not others

Election Day is less than a week away and by this time next week we should know the results of at least some local races, while others may be too close to call given Plumas County’s all-mail balloting.

The sooner the ballots are returned, the sooner signatures can be verified and then votes counted. Those who have their ballots still sitting on a counter or desk somewhere in their home are encouraged to fill them out and put them in the mail or drop them off at the convenient drop-off box located in front of the courthouse.

With several local races, and the battle for the 1st Congressional District between Audrey Denney and Doug LaMalfa, as well as a host of propositions and other statewide races, there should be a good voter turnout.

When the votes are counted, there will be winners and losers, but we all will need to move forward. Measure B has been the most divisive issue locally and we hope that no matter the outcome, we all remember at the heart of it we are all Plumas County residents and want what’s best for the county. Even though we are a microcosm of the country as a whole, let’s not let the animosity that exists nationally infect our little corner of the world.

We should all be pleased that apathy doesn’t exist in Plumas County — that is demonstrated not only by the level of discussion on Measure B, but by the number of individuals who became candidates in races where there is often no opposition. It will be interesting to see who prevails for Portola City Council, though that could be one of the races we will have to wait for since there are 11 names on the ballot for four positions. That truly is a race where every vote will count.

The race that has garnered a lot of attention — between Denney and LaMalfa — is another interesting one to watch. In Plumas County, there are 12,507 voters that break down in the following manner: Democratic Party, 3,534; Republican Party, 5,301; No Party Preference, 2,835; American Independent Party, 604; Green Party, 57; Libertarian Party, 136; Peace and Freedom Party, 36; and other, 4.

Depending on how the No Party Preference voters cast their ballots, Denney would have a shot at taking Plumas County, and it’s a situation that is replicated throughout the district. Can she do it? Denney has certainly spent a lot of time in Plumas thanks to her agricultural background and close ties to local residents. But historically, a Democratic challenger has fallen short. In 2016, LaMalfa beat Jim Reed in Plumas with 62.11 percent of the vote, and in 2014, he beat Heidi Hall with 63.03 percent of the vote. It was slightly closer district wide where he defeated Reed with 59.1 percent and Hall with 61.9 percent. But maybe the district is ready for a change.

One week from now, we just might know. Check out plumasnews.com next Tuesday night for the results as they become available. But don’t expect to get all of the answers until all of those postmarked ballots wind their way to the county elections office. And remember, whether it turns out to be a trick or treat for you, it’ll be time to move forward.