Trojans beat Burney, 69-16

The Quincy Trojan football team stood alone in the Plumas County winners circle this week as local teams took a beating on the field. The Trojans however had a lucky draw this week winning their away game in Burney by a huge margin. The QHS boys took off like a rocket and just never looked back.

Quincy jumped ahead in the first quarter 29-0 and followed up the second quarter with another leap to 49-0. The Raiders love football though so they came back in the third quarter with two TDs and a pair of 2-point conversions. They weren’t the only team to score in the quarter; Quincy also scored two TDs and an extra point for a whopping 62-16 going into the fourth quarter. The Trojans added another touchdown and extra point for the big game score of 69-16.

It was a big night for the Trojan boys and a big win for head Quincy High football coach Tom Goss. With only one regular conference game remaining, this Friday, Nov. 2, starting at 7 p.m., at Feather River College, the Trojans are 4-5 overall with a 4-3 Cascade Valley league record. Quincy is one of three teams tied behind the third place Modoc Braves.

The Cascade Valley second place team is the Chester Volcanoes with a 7-2 overall record and 5-2 record in league play. CHS head football coach Terry Hernandez has been working the team hard, never resting on their laurels, trying to iron out any rough spots. It looks like the Fall River Bulldogs may have lent a hand last Friday when they beat the Volcanoes 43-0, ouch. The Bulldogs are in first place in the league with a 7-0 record, 9-0 overall. Fall River will be playing Burney this Friday with a 0-9 record.

The Volcanoes take on the Biggs Wolverines for the last regular game of the season, this Friday, Nov. 2, in Chester starting at 7 p.m. The Wolverines are tied with Quincy at fourth in the league.

The Portola Tigers also had a rough night on the football field The Tigers lost to Etna by a score of 36-0. Etna is the third team tied with Quincy for fourth place. All three teams have a 4-3 record. PHS is 2-8 overall and 1-7 in the league.

The fourth Plumas County team is the Greenville Indians. The boys at GHS are in the California – South (8-man) League. Greenville has no JV team this year and is running lean, but they held solid at third in their league. They finished much closer to the top two teams and far ahead of the four lower scoring teams. Still that left two top teams and the Indians played one of them last Friday night, the Los Molinos Bulldogs, sitting in first place at 6-0 in league and 10-0 overall.

The Bulldogs laid out the bones as they beat Greenville in the last game of the season 64-0. Quarter scoring was 14, 14, 28 and 8.