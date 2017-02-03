Trojans and Vols take it to the mat

“We had a good tournament at Corning this weekend,” said Quincy wrestling coach Cody Clayton. Michael Fowler went 3-1 to take second place in the 220-lb. weight class. Josh Greene went 4-1 to take third place at 138 lbs. Zach Jensen went 4-1 to take fifth place at 132 lbs., and Devin Partain went 3-1 to take fourth place at 113.

Other Trojans battling were Nick Keely who went 1-2 at 152 lbs. and Cruz Quiroz who went 1-2 at 145. “I think we ended up 10th out of 32 teams,” said Clayton.

“Andrew Bagley was the heavyweight champion at the JV Tournament in Chico,” said Clayton. “Shelton Martinez and Dillon Walker also represented well at the Chico tournament,” added the coach.

The Chester wrestling team placed sixth overall at the Corning Tournament. “We took eight wrestlers and five placed,” said Volcano coach Tom Rogers. At the 106-lb. level Justin Contreras placed seventh, Bonner Montgomery placed fifth and Callum Kremer took first.

At 113 lbs., Trenton Longacre placed third, at 145 Colton Dreith placed second and at 220 Tony Rogers took first. Both Kremer and Rogers received outstanding wrestler awards.

At the 17th Annual Walter Marrietta Vaquero Classic Wrestling Tournament in Fernley on Jan. 20 and 21, the Chester Volcanoes placed ninth overall out of the 25 teams. Quincy finished 13th in the weekend tournament where the two Plumas County high school wrestling teams competed against schools from Eureka to Elko.

Chester Volcano Tony Rogers came out on top in the tournament in first place and received the outstanding wrestler award for the event as well. Rogers is currently ranked fifth in the state.

“We brought eight wrestlers,” said coach Tom Rogers of the Chester team, “of our five freshmen, three placed,” noted the coach proudly.

Volcano Callum Kremer placed second at 106 lbs., Bonner Montgomery, also competing at 106, placed sixth. Trenton Longacre placed fourth at 113 and Colton Dreith placed fifth at 145.

“All the kids wrestled really well,” said coach Rogers.

The Quincy Trojans did well in Fernley also making their mark with Devin Partain taking second at 113 lbs., Michael Fowler earning fourth at 220 and Josh Greene wrestling at 138 placed sixth.

“The kids all wrestled a good tournament,” said coach Clayton of the Fernley match.

The Quincy Trojans and Chester Volcanoes will both be wrestling during the league tournament in Weaverville Feb. 10 and 11. Fans, cheering or otherwise, are always encouraged to attend.