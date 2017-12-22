News 

Truck goes into river

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 2 Comments

Two men left their utility truck behind after it separated from the trailer and plunged into the icy waters of Spanish Creek on Friday, Dec. 22. A Plumas County Sheriff’s deputy hailed the men as they walked up Spanish Creek and away from their truck. Apparently the vehicle hit ice. The truck itself flew into the water strewing ladders and other tools of their trade. As California Highway Patrol officers marked off the scene after setting out flares, the horn from the damaged vehicle kept sounding. Photo by Victoria Metcalf

2 thoughts on “Truck goes into river

  • Stephanie McMillan
    December 22, 2017 at 2:37 pm
    Drove right by it! Glad they walked away.

  • Bob
    December 22, 2017 at 6:17 pm
    Slow down just a little bit ya may not have gone for a ride I drive log truck I see the dumbest things sometimes

