Truck goes into river

Two men left their utility truck behind after it separated from the trailer and plunged into the icy waters of Spanish Creek on Friday, Dec. 22. A Plumas County Sheriff’s deputy hailed the men as they walked up Spanish Creek and away from their truck. Apparently the vehicle hit ice. The truck itself flew into the water strewing ladders and other tools of their trade. As California Highway Patrol officers marked off the scene after setting out flares, the horn from the damaged vehicle kept sounding. Photo by Victoria Metcalf