Armed robbery suspect in custody

2:10 p.m. The suspect in the two Portola armed robberies is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office personnel and CHP have been busy this afternoon. Simultaneously they were investigating the report of a woman being chased down Highway 70 by a man wielding a knife. The Sheriff reports that suspect is now cornered in a trailer.

1:20 p.m., Monday, Sept 4: Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood is reporting that there were two armed robbery attempts in the city of Portola within the past hour – the first at Higher Elevations on Commercial Street and the second at the Coffee Tree Express on East Sierra. A suspect is being sought and may already be in CHP custody. More information to follow as it becomes available.