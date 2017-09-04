Breaking News News 

Armed robbery suspect in custody

Debra Moore, Managing Editor 6 Comments

2:10 p.m. The suspect in the two Portola armed robberies is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office personnel and CHP have been busy this afternoon. Simultaneously they were investigating the report of a woman being chased down Highway 70 by a man wielding a knife. The Sheriff reports that suspect is now cornered in a trailer.

1:20 p.m., Monday, Sept 4: Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood is reporting that there were two armed robbery attempts in the city of Portola within the past hour – the first at Higher Elevations on Commercial Street and the second at the Coffee Tree Express on East Sierra. A suspect is being sought and may already be in CHP custody. More information to follow as it becomes available.

6 thoughts on “Armed robbery suspect in custody

  • Kathy
    September 4, 2017 at 2:48 pm
    Was it attempts or actual robbery???

    • Debra Moore, Managing EditorPost author
      September 4, 2017 at 3:01 pm
      Both. The suspect was successful in one attempt, but not the other.

    • Kathy
      September 4, 2017 at 3:45 pm
      Busy day in Portola

  • Debra Moore, Managing EditorPost author
    September 4, 2017 at 3:03 pm
    Information will be posted as it becomes available. The incidents are still under investigation.

  • Glenda Herbert
    September 4, 2017 at 3:13 pm
    How can you be in custody and cornered?

    • Mmmm
      September 4, 2017 at 3:27 pm
      The armed robbery suspect is in custody, there is a separate suspect most likely unrelated who was wielding a knife.

