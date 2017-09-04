Armed robbery suspect in custody
2:10 p.m. The suspect in the two Portola armed robberies is now in custody. The Sheriff’s Office personnel and CHP have been busy this afternoon. Simultaneously they were investigating the report of a woman being chased down Highway 70 by a man wielding a knife. The Sheriff reports that suspect is now cornered in a trailer.
1:20 p.m., Monday, Sept 4: Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood is reporting that there were two armed robbery attempts in the city of Portola within the past hour – the first at Higher Elevations on Commercial Street and the second at the Coffee Tree Express on East Sierra. A suspect is being sought and may already be in CHP custody. More information to follow as it becomes available.
6 thoughts on “Armed robbery suspect in custody”
Was it attempts or actual robbery???
Both. The suspect was successful in one attempt, but not the other.
Busy day in Portola
Information will be posted as it becomes available. The incidents are still under investigation.
How can you be in custody and cornered?
The armed robbery suspect is in custody, there is a separate suspect most likely unrelated who was wielding a knife.