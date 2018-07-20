Two CHS seniors selected All-League All-Stars

Two Chester graduates were chosen to represent Northern California in the Lion’s All-Star game June 9 at the Hooker Oak Recreation Complex in Chico.

High school sweethearts Adam Branch and Elizabeth Bereznak have been best friends since the seventh grade, when they were named Junior High School King and Queen. The two began dating in the ninth grade and have remained together all through high school, to be named Prom King and Queen again, but this time at this year’s senior prom.

The two seniors were selected from all the high school divisions in the North Section, which stretches from Yreka to Marysville, and Modoc to Quincy.

Thirty-six players were selected to play in the softball game and thirty-six in the baseball game.

Branch was selected as an All-League All-Star player for the 2018 season as a pitcher and infielder. He played six of nine innings at third base, second base and right field.

At bat he was hit by a pitch (he later scored during the inning) and walked. The South Section got the early two-run lead while the North Section tied at its next at bat, but the South took the lead later in the game and went on to win in the ninth.

Athletics have always been an important part of Branch’s experience at Chester High School. He was a standout varsity player in basketball, football and baseball, where he was part of two section championship teams this year in football and baseball.

He also pitched a complete shut out game against Loyalton to earn the section championship and MVP.

Branch will be attending Point Loma University in San Diego studying engineering.

Bereznak was selected as an All-League All-Star player for the 2018 season in the North Section versus the South Section All-Star softball game as catcher and left field.

She played four of seven innings; three innings in left field and one inning behind home plate as catcher.

At bat she went one for two and scored two runs. North won the game 7-3.

A huge surprise awaited Bereznak, her family, and her high school coaches Tony Campa and wife Val as she was awarded the 2018 Lions George Hibdon Classic All-Star Scholarship for her participation in scholastic, athletics and community involvement during her high school years.

Bereznak was selected among all All-Star participants for Northern California for her outstanding academic performance, earning a 4.1 GPA, and recognition in her athletics as a standout varsity player in softball, soccer, basketball and volley ball, as well as facilitating sports clinics throughout high school, and for her leadership qualities serving as class president for four years of high school, and her community involvement serving with Lake Almanor Community Church in Mexico and Belize on youth mission trips.

Bereznak plans to continue doing great things as she will be attending San Diego State University in the fall to study psychology with plans of becoming a psychiatrist.