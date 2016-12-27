Two-year-old dies in Christmas Eve day crash

A family of four was traveling to visit relatives in Quincy on Dec. 24, but their trip ended tragically just a few miles from their destination.

A 29-year-old male was driving the family’s 2003 GMC Yukon eastbound on Highway 70, just east of the Spanish Creek Bridge, at 12:22 p.m. A 2011 International, driven by a 38-year-old Greenville man, was headed westbound.

According the California Highway Patrol, the Yukon crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the box truck. The Yukon then continued over the north shoulder and overturned, and subsequently rolled down a steep embankment.

As a result of the collision, a 2-year-old girl in the Yukon sustained major injuries and later died.

The driver sustained minor injuries, as did a 4-year-old boy. A 33-year-old female suffered major injuries.

The driver of the box truck had minor injuries.

According to the CHP the collision remains under investigation.

Though the CHP declined to identify the victims as this newspaper went to press, a gofundme page named the 2-year-old as Arizona Dean and her parents and sibling as Raymond and Kelley, and brother Rocco. As of Tuesday morning, $9,620 had been raised.