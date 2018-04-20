Vehicle into tree closes down roadway

Photo by Mike Taborski

Emergency personnel work to extricate a woman from a red pickup after it collided with a tree Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. According to a witness, the driver who was eastbound on Highway 70 west of La Porte Road, failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the westbound lane, off the roadway and into the tree, at an estimated speed of 40 mph. It took rescuers approximately 90 minutes to extricate her. Care Flight’s helicopter landed on Highway 70 at the scene of the accident to airlift her to Renown Medical Center. The identity of the driver has not been released. More information will be available in next week’s newspaper.