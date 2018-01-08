Veterans accept funding for rides

When it comes to providing free services to Plumas County veterans every contribution helps.

For the second year Plumas County merchants and others have contributed to a special Feather Publishing signature page for veterans on Veterans Day. Twenty-five percent of the total proceeds are then given to the Plumas County Veterans Services program.

With this year’s proceeds of $690, Veterans Services Officer Jimmy LaPlant did something a little special for the volunteers who twice a week drive veterans to medical appointments in Reno.

Veterans Services in Reno provides gas and other necessary things to make the Tuesday and Thursday trips possible, LaPlant explained. The drivers however donate their time and skills behind the wheel.

Drivers include John Gallagher, Mike Seekins, David Boynton and Bill Whitaker. Three are retired members of the U.S. Army. Boynton is a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy.

This year, funds went to purchase vests, ball caps with the correct military insignia and a $100 gift certificate to American Valley Hardware in Quincy for each volunteer.

LaPlant also took the opportunity to introduce new ride coordinators Dani Czuprynski and Kyle Short.