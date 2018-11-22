Volcano vs. Biggs playoff delayed

The Chester football team was geared up to play, and beat, the Biggs Wolverines on Friday night, Nov. 17, but the game was postponed. The Biggs team had the advantage to play the semifinal playoff game at home, but unhealthy air quality from the Camp Fire instigated a search for another location.

Both teams won their first round in the playoffs Nov. 9, and moved on to face each other in Northern Section CIF playoffs.

The Fall River Bulldogs were able to play their round two match up with the Etna Lions, coming out on top in a 42-13 victory.

So the question now is which one of the tough teams will face those fierce Lions. The final championship game scheduled to take place today, Nov. 21, has been redesignated as TBD.

Thoughtful action acknowledging the challenges for teams and families, who have suffered greatly due to the Camp Fire, resulted in no forced forfeits of hard won honors or chances for victory in these tough times.

The Chester High School cheerleaders have a fundraising campaign for an employee at Plumas Unified School District who unfortunately is one of the fire victims. For more information on the Volcano Cheerleader benefit, contact one of the cheerleaders at Chester High School or email [email protected].