Friday, October 26, 2018
Plumas County News

Volcano Callum Kremer makes his way to score against the Trojans Oct. 18 in Quincy. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

Sports 

Volcanoes burn through Quincy Trojans

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor

The Volcanoes made it five wins in a row as they sizzled the Trojans on Oct. 18 in Quincy by a score of 21-12.

“Any win on the road is a good win,” said Chester head football coach Terry Hernandez. “In a game full of penalties and mistakes I’m just glad we escaped with a win. Our offensive line did a good job of blocking for Callum Kremer and Isaiah Estacio when we needed to possess the ball and score late.”

The Chester football team has two more action-packed nights of football in the league before playoffs. First up they face the Fall River Bulldogs this Friday, Oct. 26, in McArthur. It will be a tight competition, the Bulldogs have racked up an 8-0 record and the Vols are up to 7-1.

On Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., the Volcanoes play a last league game in Chester against Biggs.

As for the Quincy Trojans, they have an away game in Burney this Friday, Oct. 26, and follow that up with a home game facing Maxwell at Feather River College on Friday, Nov. 2, starting at 7 p.m. Bundle up folks, it’s cooling off in the stands.