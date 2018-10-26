Volcanoes burn through Quincy Trojans

The Volcanoes made it five wins in a row as they sizzled the Trojans on Oct. 18 in Quincy by a score of 21-12.

“Any win on the road is a good win,” said Chester head football coach Terry Hernandez. “In a game full of penalties and mistakes I’m just glad we escaped with a win. Our offensive line did a good job of blocking for Callum Kremer and Isaiah Estacio when we needed to possess the ball and score late.”

The Chester football team has two more action-packed nights of football in the league before playoffs. First up they face the Fall River Bulldogs this Friday, Oct. 26, in McArthur. It will be a tight competition, the Bulldogs have racked up an 8-0 record and the Vols are up to 7-1.

On Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m., the Volcanoes play a last league game in Chester against Biggs.

As for the Quincy Trojans, they have an away game in Burney this Friday, Oct. 26, and follow that up with a home game facing Maxwell at Feather River College on Friday, Nov. 2, starting at 7 p.m. Bundle up folks, it’s cooling off in the stands.