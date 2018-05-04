Volcanoes scorch opponents in doubleheader

Chester High baseball players have been winning games between storms and now in brilliant sunshine high in the Sierra. The boys are undefeated in the Five Star League, 5-0.

They beat the Burney Raiders in a doubleheader April 20, winning one of their games by perhaps the biggest spread this season, 29-6. In that first game of the doubleheader, the Volcanoes scored 10 runs in the first inning, three in the second inning and 12 more in the third!

Hunter Snyder scored five runs. Jake Sarmento and Justin Burt both scored four. Michael Bereznak, Tyler Davidge and Justin Contreras each scored three runs each. Trenton Longacre, Adam Branch and Kameron Stelzriede all scored a pair of runs and Leo Flores also scored for the Vols. Bereznak led with five RBIs and Branch hit in four. Davidge and Jacob Williams both had three RBIs.

Snyder and Branch were able to steal two bases each. Burt, Bereznak and Stelzriede stole one. Sarmento, Branch and Burt were standouts with effective ball handling from the field, shortening the Raiders turns at bat.

Sarmento pitched the most during the game, striking out two batters, but shared the mound with Burt, Branch and Snyder.

The second game came out better for the Raiders but they still lost to the Vols 13-3. The CHS boys had 12 runs on the scoreboard before they let the Raiders put their mark up in the top of the fifth inning.

Burt led Volcano scoring with three runs. Snyder, Branch and Davidge each scored two runs and Bereznak, Sarmento, Stelzriede and Contreras scored the balance of the winning Vol runs. Davidge hit a pair of doubles and Bereznak and Branch also hit individual doubles.

Sarmento stole two bases and Branch, Davidge and Stelzriede all stole a base in the second game. Stelzriede had a great game, with six put outs and Burt had four.

Senior Adam Branch stood alone on the mound for the whole game with 74 pitches, striking out six batters.

The Volcanoes played against the Los Molinos Bulldogs May 2, at 4 p.m.

Thursday they went to Redding to play the Lions and then travel to Portola to take on the Tigers for the last regularly scheduled game at 4 p.m. May 4.