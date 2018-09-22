Volcanoes stay hot

The Chester Vols clashed with the Portola Tigers on Sept. 15 in Chester for the Volcano Homecoming game. The CHS football team came out on top in front of a full stadium of Chester High fans by a score of 37-14 on the first really chilly night of the season.

A flipped fuel tanker on Spanish Creek just east of the Highway 70/89 junction required the Tigers to take the long way to Lake Almanor via Susanville in order to meet their foe, but they made the effort and so did some of their loyal supporters.

The Tigers responded by aggressively being the first to score. PHS Keegan Folchi caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback JT Massey for the goal. Hunter Cabral successfully kicked the extra point. The Tiger defense stopped the Volcanoes from making a mark on their own scoreboard the entire first quarter of the homecoming game.

But the Chester boys would not be held down long and scored to tie things up in the second quarter. The Tigers kept up the pressure as Portola Diogo Juarez made a 12-yard TD run for PHS and Cabral came through with the extra point in the second quarter. The Vols tied things up again and then took the lead by the half with a field goal kicked by Leo Flores … and just kept on running.

CHS junior Michael Bereznak had a spectacular night on the field scoring three CHS touchdowns. Senior Isaiah Estacio and junior Callum Kremer also scored Volcano TDs for the home team.

Sophomore quarterback Kameron Stelzriede completed four passes for 65 yards. Receivers were Leo Flores for 27 yards, Hunter Snyder for 22 yards, Kane Vandemark for 10 yards and Nick Brent for six.

Bereznak led the Volcanoes in total yards with 125 followed by Kremer with 93 and Stelzriede with 70.

Junior Leo Flores handled all the kicking for the Volcanoes including the tie-breaking field goal in the second quarter that pulled the Vols into the lead for the balance of the game. Flores kicked a total of seven of the winning CHS points.