Portola Tiger volleyball nets excitement as PHS beat Biggs in late September. Photos by Mari Erin Roth

Volleyball playoff games net excitement

Mari Erin Roth, Sports Editor

Tiger Stella Baty serves up her best shot.

The Northern Section CIF volleyball playoff games clear the court for any motivated team. The Portola lady Tigers beat Redding Christian on Nov. 2 in round two by a score of 3-2. Individual set scores were 25-22, Redding; 25-23, Portola; 26-24, Redding; 25-20, Portola; and 15-9, Portola.

The Portola ladies played Paradise in the Division 6 Round 3 playoffs Nov. 7 in Paradise. The Tigers lost by a close 3-2. The individual set scores were 27-25, Portola; 25-20, Paradise; 25-20, Portola; 25-21, Paradise; and, 15-8, Paradise.

The Tigers ended the season as one of the top four teams in the division, with an overall record of 20-13 and 5-2 in the league. During the season, the girls had a four-game winning streak and followed later by a seven-game winning streak. They won five of their last seven games.

Individual player stats were not available at press time for the Tigers team.

Strength in unity as the Tigers on the court and on the bench cheer for each point won.

