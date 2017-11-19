Volleyball playoff games net excitement

The Northern Section CIF volleyball playoff games clear the court for any motivated team. The Portola lady Tigers beat Redding Christian on Nov. 2 in round two by a score of 3-2. Individual set scores were 25-22, Redding; 25-23, Portola; 26-24, Redding; 25-20, Portola; and 15-9, Portola.

The Portola ladies played Paradise in the Division 6 Round 3 playoffs Nov. 7 in Paradise. The Tigers lost by a close 3-2. The individual set scores were 27-25, Portola; 25-20, Paradise; 25-20, Portola; 25-21, Paradise; and, 15-8, Paradise.

The Tigers ended the season as one of the top four teams in the division, with an overall record of 20-13 and 5-2 in the league. During the season, the girls had a four-game winning streak and followed later by a seven-game winning streak. They won five of their last seven games.

Individual player stats were not available at press time for the Tigers team.