WALA bike ride brings awareness to those with disabilities

The 21st annual Randy Fossum Memorial “Wheels Around Lake Almanor” (WALA) bike ride was held Sept. 16, sponsored by Lake Almanor Elks Lodge 2626 to raise funds for those who have sustained injuries or who are seriously ill in this community.

Elks member and WALA Chairman Terry Parsons, Esquire, said Randy Fossum, a paraplegic handcyclist who has since passed away, is one of the originators of WALA.

After breakfast was provided inside the lodge the morning of the ride, bicyclists were revved up and ready to go.

The event is not a race, but much more an opportunity to experience a leisurely bike trek, where riders enjoyed the lakeside scenery during the approximately two-hour tour around the perimeter of the lake, a journey of 34 miles.

Once the riders returned, they were also treated to lunch.

Parsons shared that the event raised well over $5,000 from registration fees and donations from individuals and the community at large.

“Everything went great,” said Parsons of the event. “We ended up with 28 riders,” about the same number of cyclists as last year, including nine handcyclists, some of whom he said were from out-of-town, and who stayed at the Antlers Motel in Chester free of charge, “for which we are very grateful.”

The handcyclists always rise to the challenge of riding their handcycles around Lake Almanor, he said, “because they have a deep commitment to helping others.”

Three rest stops were set up along the route to quench the riders’ thirst and have a snack or two, and were manned by volunteer groups including Chester Community United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of Chester and the

Almanor West Shore Coalition.

ARPD also donated $100 toward the event.

“The Elks appreciate all the personal support and donations that make this program a success,” said Parsons, adding that contributions go directly to help those who need aid with medical bills or financial assistance in the Almanor Basin.

Elks Exulted Ruler Kathy Wasson added, “It was a fabulous event that brought a lot of awareness to those in our community with disabilities, but nevertheless have the determination to participate in an event like this to raise money for a worthy cause.

“Special thanks goes to our volunteers who provided rest stops along the way as well as to those who drove their cars along the route as a safety measure for the riders.”

To donate to the Lake Almanor Elks toward the many programs and community projects it sponsors throughout the year, send tax-deductible donations to Lake Almanor Elks Lodge at P.O. Box 1329, Chester, 96020.