Wanted man shot by law enforcement

A man being sought in the shooting deaths of two Plumas County residents is now dead.

Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood said he just received word that GD Hendrix, a man sought by Butte County law enforcement in connection with the shooting deaths of Peter “Mike” Kroencke, 59, and his wife, Olga Kroencke, 56, of Cromberg was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire.

According to Hagwood a law enforcement officer recognized Hendrix in the Concow area, one of the areas evacuated during the Camp Fire incident.

A chase pursued and Hendrix was killed. Also killed was a Sutter County K9 who died in the line of duty.

The Kroenckes were found, shot to death, in their vehicle in 2014.