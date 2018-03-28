Website names Graeagle one of top 16 small towns to visit

The website TripAdvisor has named Graeagle as one of 16 great towns to visit in the United States.

“Each of these small towns makes for a great 2018 trip no matter when you go, with unique attractions, natural beauty, loads of character, great dining scenes, and plenty of local happenings,” reads a post on the site. “From Arkansas to Oregon, here’s our list of remarkable American towns for 2018 vacations”:

Rogers, Arkansas

Boone, North Carolina

Beaverton, Oregon

Weston, Florida

Sebastopol, California

Westport, Connecticut

Southport, North Carolina

Telluride, Colorado

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Salida, Colorado

Wellfleet, Massachusetts

Madrid, New Mexico

Folly Beach, South Carolina

Graeagle, California

Abingdon, Virginia

Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona

The reference to Graeagle reads: “Way up in the High Sierras is Graeagle, known for its nature trails and superb golf courses. Expect lots of activity over the Independence Day celebrations, with fireworks, a parade, and a fun run.

“Portola Railroad Days is a three-day community festival in August celebrating local railroad history, including a classic car show, re-enactments, food, music, and more.

“A half hour’s drive away is Lake Davis, famous for its excellent trout fishing. In winter there’s sled-dog racing and an ice fishing derby here, with another fishing derby held in the summer.”

The photo associated with the write-up is of a golf course.

Leah West, whose family established the community and who operates a real estate business in town, said the announcement came as a surprise to her and her family, but they were pleased with the announcement.

Likewise the mention by TripAdvisor surprised Audrey Ellis, executive director of the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce. Ellis said that her office regularly fields calls from travel writers who want to visit and then write about the area, but she wasn’t aware of this effort.