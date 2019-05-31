Welcome Riders!

The city of Portola welcomes the 1,500 riders and 1,000 spectators registered for a weekend of outdoor adventure at the Lost and Found Gravel Grinder as race day, Saturday, June 1, draws near.

Friday, May 31

As riders roll into town Friday, May 31, all are invited to the Portola City Park where onsite registration and check-in will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. City campers will also be able to check in at this time, with 227 registered to camp as of May 22.

Snacks and adult beverages will be available, with adult drinks going for $6 per beverage, and all beverage proceeds going toward trails created and maintained by the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS). Registered riders and volunteers get a ticket for a beverage.

Saturday, June 1

Race day starts bright and early, with registration from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Teal Stetson-Lee, event and partnership manager at SBTS, invites community members to have signs ready for the exciting spectacle of the racers moving through Portola, beginning with the 8 a.m. rollout start that she expects to run until 9 a.m.

“The start of the race that runs through town will be exciting to see!” Stetson-Lee said.

While riders are moving through the Lost Sierra, the Lost and Found Marketplace will open at noon, as well as food trucks including Boomerang Bistro, Yess Chef, Top Dog and Mountain Aloha.

The Beverage Garden also opens at high noon, and will serve until 9:30 p.m. Beer or wine will be available from the Brewer’s Cabinet, Brewing Lair, Stone Brewing, Quintopia, Truckee Brewing, Auburn Alehouse, Fifty Fifty, Dunn Vineyards, Common Cider, Tahoe Beer, Michael David Wines, Tahoe Beer, Lassen Ale Works, 805, and Verdi Local Distillery.

Between 1 and 6 p.m., awards will be given on stage, with musician Jack Danny playing from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. There will be a post-ride meal option, free for registered rider participants and volunteers, or $15 per person for non-rider attendees, with tickets available for pre-sale online at Eventbrite.

The kids get a chance to show off their skills at 6 p.m. when the free kid’s bike race kicks off, sponsored by the Plumas County Sheriff Employee Association.

The kid’s race is a special event to give youth a chance to have some fun on their bikes too, and registration and waiver forms are available at cityofportola.com or at City Hall. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Portola City Tennis Courts, and awards will be given on the main stage following the races, with prizes for first place and medals to the top three in each division.

Event organizers anticipate the party to be in full swing by the time Afrolicious hits the stage at 8 p.m. in the park, and all are invited. “This is something that the whole community is invited to,” Stetson-Lee said.

Sunday, June 2

The event weekend concludes with a pancake breakfast hosted in the park, to be hosted by Eastern Plumas Healthcare beginning at 6 a.m., and tickets will be available on-site at the price of $10 per person for adults and $6 each for kids.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the area and enjoy some rest and relaxation through the weekend, and the city of Portola looks forward to hosting attendees of this event.

Volunteers are still needed, and get free tent camping in Portola, a free event T-shirt and socks, lunch and ticket for an adult beverage, along with a behind the scenes perspective on what it takes to bring the event together. All of the details are available online at lostandfoundbikeride.com under the “Volunteer” tab. For more information about the event and how to get involved, visit lostandfoundbikeride.com or cityofportola.com.