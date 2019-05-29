West End Theatre hosts annual Spring Community Orchestra Concert

Face the Music Studio and Central Plumas Recreation District proudly present the 17th annual Spring Community Orchestra Concert on Sunday, June 2, at the West End Theatre in Quincy. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s concert will feature the High Sierra Community Orchestra and two very talented high school students. Sylvia Wood will be performing “Flight of the Bumblebee” on her flute and Jacek Van Pelt will be performing “Czardas” on the violin.

The orchestra’s founder and conductor, Johnene McDonald, is also featuring Tristan McMichael as a guest conductor. McMichael will be conducting three pieces during the concert.

This will be a free concert, open to all. The orchestra will be accepting donations to help purchase new music for the 2019-2020 orchestra season.

The High Sierra Community Orchestra performs two Concerts each year, a free Christmas concert and the annual spring concert the first Sunday in June.

Stay tuned to see some candid shots of rehearsals and the program for the concert in next week’s newspaper. For more information, call McDonald, 927-7997.