West End Theatre opens 2018-2019 season with ‘Steel Magnolias’

Dramaworks’ West End Theatre opens its 2018-2019 season with the poignant, funny tearjerker “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling.

Set in the fictional town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, from 1983 to 1985, the local beauty salon creates the backdrop for the play, which also serves as a therapist office, confessional and home away from home for six Southern women across multiple generations. The characters are said to be as delicate as magnolias, but as tough as steel.

The story epitomizes the bond of female friendship and sisterhood as they, together, overcome life’s many hurdles, and rejoice in life’s many triumphs.

Join dramaworks for the Season Opening Gala on Friday, Sept. 28. Starting at 6 p.m., attendees will enjoy appetizers, Quintopia Brewing Co. beer, wine and pre-show entertainment on the patio. At 7:30 p.m., guests will be the first audience to experience the premier performance of “Steel Magnolias.” Following the performance, champagne and dessert will be served while mingling at a meet-and-greet with the cast. Tickets for the opening gala are $38.

The play is scheduled for regular performances over the next two weekends. Tickets for regular showings of “Steel Magnolias” are $18 general admission.

“Steel Magnolias” Season Opening Gala and performance dates

Season Opening Gala: Friday, Sept. 28, doors open 6 p.m., show begins 7:30 p.m. Tickets $38

Show dates: Saturday, Sept. 29; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4, 5 and 6, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $18 general admission

Advance tickets on sale at Quincy Provisions and westendtheatre.us.