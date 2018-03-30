What a great streak

The Feather River College Eagle women’s softball team is on one heck of a terrific run! As of March 22, the ladies have won eight games in a row! The Eagles are 2-0 in conference play and 16-3-1 overall.

Sequential victories have been over College of the Redwoods, Yuba, Ohlone, Hartnell and San Jose.

The Eagles are getting on base better than 38 percent of the time. They have scored 132 runs in 20 games and are batting .475 as a team.

Sophomore Emily Mitchell is again pitching dynamite for the Eagles. She has pitched every inning of seven of the last eight games. Eagle pitcher Maggie Sheppard took a turn at the mound against Yuba on March 6, helping the Eagles crunch the Yuba 49ers 24-3.

Next on the schedule is a series of more local teams the Eagles have not yet faced in 2018: Shasta, Lassen, Butte and Siskiyous. There are games on the docket this week, but there is also lots of snow in the forecast.

The Eagles play today, March 28, on the FRC diamond at noon and 2 p.m. On Friday, April 6, they have home games scheduled against College of the Redwoods, also at noon and 2 p.m.