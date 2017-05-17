White Sulphur Springs Ranch clears another restoration hurdle

Seventeen Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council volunteers, ages 67 to 82, worked like teenagers as they removed all of the debris from the breakdown of the old bath house and snack shack at the historic White Sulphur Springs Ranch site near Clio.

The two old buildings were erected in about 1928, which is the year the pool was built.

It was a sunny, but cool, morning April 28 when this hardy crew carried and stacked old boards of all shapes and sizes in a dumpster. The total load came close to 15,000 pounds and the group did it in about 2-1/2 hours.

It was hoped that the lumber from the two buildings could be used in the restoration process, but time and insects had taken their toll and little of the lumber was usable. Some of the boards had been recycled from earlier construction in the 1890s.

This effort is another phase in the restoration of the ranch. Last December, the leach field that will service all the facilities at the site was completed. The next step will be the removal of the cyclone fence that surrounds the old pool.

For more information about the history of the area and the goals of the MVSC, visit WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com.

The ranch will be the site of the MVSC’S annual fundraiser, Summerfest 2017, on June 25. This year the entertainment will be the popular Comstock Cowboys. Tickets are available online at the ranch’s website and at EcoCentric in Graeagle.